Northern NY police arrest couple wanted in Ohio for murder of child

By Kelly O'Brien
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 6:41 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - An Ohio couple is in a Plattsburgh jail facing charges they murdered one of their children.

John and Katherine Snyder have been indicted on 26 charges in connection with the child’s death back in 2016 when the family lived in Springfield Township, Ohio.

According to court records, the child died from blunt-force trauma to the head. Authorities say the couple’s other four children were found severely malnourished and had signs of physical abuse.

The Snyders are being held at the Clinton County jail pending extradition to Ohio.

