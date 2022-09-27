Norwich student who sued military over HIV policy settles case

A student at a military college who sued top Pentagon officials after he was deemed unfit for...
A student at a military college who sued top Pentagon officials after he was deemed unfit for service because he tested positive for HIV has settled his lawsuit and plans to pursue his dream of becoming an Army officer. - File photo
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 3:27 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON (AP) - A student at a military college who sued top Pentagon officials after he was deemed unfit for service because he tested positive for HIV has settled his lawsuit and plans to pursue his dream of becoming an Army officer.

Eddie Diaz, a student at Norwich University in Vermont, said Tuesday he just wants an opportunity to serve his country.

Diaz said in the lawsuit filed in Vermont in May that after he tested positive he was dropped from the Reserve Officers’ Training Corps and the Vermont Army National Guard despite being healthy and asymptomatic.

Messages seeking comment were left with the Pentagon and the Vermont National Guard.

Related Story:

Norwich University student sues armed forces over HIV policy

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Colchester
Fatal crash in Colchester early Saturday morning
A rendering of the tiny house project proposed for West Windsor.
Developers told Vt. tiny house project won’t pass Act 250 review
Emergency crews sending a stabbing victim to the hospital after he was found bleeding from his...
Police investigate reported stabbing in downtown Burlington
They set a daily attendance record at the Big E in West Springfield, Massachusetts, possibly...
Daily attendance record broken on Vermont Day at the Big E
File photo
Moose struck twice on Interstate 91

Latest News

Burlington's Derway Cove property before and after.
Burlington riverfront property permanently conserved
A woman was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash on Route 100 in Lowell on Tuesday morning.
Woman seriously injured in Lowell crash
The state will be surveying Vermonters about the quality of their health care. - File photo
State to survey Vermonters about health care quality, access
Authorities responded to a bear collision on !-89 in Georgia Monday night.
I-89 bear collision damages car