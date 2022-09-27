Plattsburgh begins five-week hydrant flushing project

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) -Water flushing is underway in Plattsburgh to clear out the city’s system.

Crews say hydrant flushing will happen in zones over the next five weeks.

The water in Plattsburgh has been discolored and city leaders say that’s because of iron and manganese sediment.

Bacteria and chlorine tests show the water is fit to drink, but city leaders say if your water is discolored, it’s best not to drink it.

The goal of the flushing is to clear out the sediment.

Meanwhile, there’s a boil water advisory for 15 - 29 (odd numbers only) and 2 Kansas Avenue as well as all of Iowa Circle.

For information on when and where fire hydrant flushing will take place, visit the Plattsburgh Public Works website.

