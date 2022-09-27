Police are investigating a serious crash in Tupper Lake

TUPPER LAKE, NY. (WCAX) - New York State Police are investigating a serious single car crash in Tupper Lake.

Police say a car full of juveniles was driving down Lake Simond Road on September 22nd just after 8:00 a.m. when they crashed.

The driver and two passengers sustained non-life threatening injuries, but a third passenger was sent to the hospital with serious life threatening injuries.

The investigation is still ongoing.

