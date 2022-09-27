Police are investigating a serious crash in Tupper Lake

Car crash
Car crash(MGN)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 10:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUPPER LAKE, NY. (WCAX) - New York State Police are investigating a serious single car crash in Tupper Lake.

Police say a car full of juveniles was driving down Lake Simond Road on September 22nd just after 8:00 a.m. when they crashed.

The driver and two passengers sustained non-life threatening injuries, but a third passenger was sent to the hospital with serious life threatening injuries.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colchester
Fatal crash in Colchester early Saturday morning
Crews respond to 2 fires in the Burlington area
Starting October first, recreational cannabis will be available in retail stores.
Dispensaries across the Green Mountain State are gearing up for a change in the retail market
Sixty-one people have died on Vermont roadways so far this year, a slight increase from last...
Data: 22 killed in Vt. crashes were under the influence
They set a daily attendance record at the Big E in West Springfield, Massachusetts, possibly...
Daily attendance record broken on Vermont Day at the Big E

Latest News

Burlington to pump out phosphorus in the city’s wastewater
Burlington wastewater facility
Burlington to pump out phosphorus in the city’s wastewater
Emergency crews sending a stabbing victim to the hospital after he was found bleeding from his...
Police investigating reported stabbing in downtown Burlington
Police respond to apparent stabbing in downtown Burlington
Police investigating reported stabbing in downtown Burlington