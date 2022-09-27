Police concerned about increase in catalytic converter thefts in Northeast Kingdom

NEWPORT, Vt. (WCAX) - Crooks can get them quickly and they’re stealing them more often: catalytic converter thefts are on the rise in the Northeast Kingdom.

At Hayes Ford in Newport, remnants are left on the ground after a catalytic converter was stolen and the thieves left their tools behind.

“You don’t always know it until you go to move the cars and they’re very noisy,” said Mark Hayes, the owner of Hayes Ford.

Hayes estimates around 10 catalytic converters have been stolen from their dealership and autobody shop in the last 10 months.

Even though they have nearly 20 security cameras and sufficient lighting, it is still happening. It’s something that can be costly for the dealership to replace, especially during supply chain shortage times.

“We have concerns about inventory shortage anyways and some of these parts are very hard to get. They are on backorder and it takes time to get them, so it does hold up any future sales,” Hayes said.

Just down the road in Derby, it’s much of the same story at M&A Auto. Nearly 10 converters have been stolen in the last year.

“Two years ago, it was pretty much unheard of for businesses to have stuff stolen like that,” said David Costa, the manager of M&A Auto.

They’ve had to upgrade their camera system, but it’s still happening.

“A customer comes in, wants to test drive a car. You go out to put the keys in the car to back it up and start it up for somebody to potentially buy a vehicle, and there’s no converter on it,” Costa said.

Newport City Police Chief Travis Bingham says there’s been a noticeable uptick this year. He says it all stems from the drug trade with converters being sold to scrapyards for several hundred dollars.

“They get a quick turnaround with their money, right? Pretty easy to get underneath a car. They can do it in about 5 minutes, not even, less than that. They have got the catalytic converter, then they’re gone and they sell it and they have their money to buy their drugs,” Bingham said.

He says the police department checks with local scrapyards that will call if someone tries to sell. However, he believes protocols should be explored on a statewide level needing a VIN number to avoid how easy it can be to sell the converters.

“I think that would help a lot at these salvage yards if there was a protocol in place for taking these types of metals that people are cashing in on,” Bingham said.

He also says they’ve been able to make some arrests of the people behind the crimes, but it’s a nonviolent crime, so the offenders are often right back out on the street on conditions of release.

The chief suggests people put their cars inside whenever possible, have adequate lighting on their lots with cars and make sure their camera systems are upgraded.

