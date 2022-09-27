Police investigating reported stabbing in downtown Burlington

By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 11:13 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington Police are investigating a reported stabbing Monday.

Police say they received a 911 call that a man was stabbed in the neck at the intersection of Church and Pearl Streets.

When police arrived, they collected evidence, talked with witnesses, and the victims. They say the victim had non-life threatening injuries and it was consistent with a knife.

Police say based on the initial investigation, the victims’ statements are not consistent to what actually occurred.

The investigation is still ongoing and as soon as we know more, this story will be updated.

