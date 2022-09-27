Police look for missing UVM student

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - UVM Police are asking the public for help locating a missing student.

They say Randy Montie, 23, was last seen in the area of UVM and the UVM Medical Center campus at about 3 a.m. Tuesday.

They say the soccer player’s disappearance is not suspicious but there is concern for his welfare.

Montie is described as 5-foot-11 and weighing 175 pounds.

Contact UVM Police with any information.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.