Police look for missing UVM student
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 6:42 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - UVM Police are asking the public for help locating a missing student.
They say Randy Montie, 23, was last seen in the area of UVM and the UVM Medical Center campus at about 3 a.m. Tuesday.
They say the soccer player’s disappearance is not suspicious but there is concern for his welfare.
Montie is described as 5-foot-11 and weighing 175 pounds.
Contact UVM Police with any information.
