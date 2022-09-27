Police seize heroin, fentanyl from Barre transitional housing unit
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 8:56 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - Barre City Police say they seized 130 bags of heroin and fentanyl Friday afternoon.
Police say they served a search warrant at a transitional housing unit in the city and arrested Malcolm Morillo, 25, of Springfield, Massachusetts.
Along with the 130 bags, Police say they found a “loaded” syringe.
Morillo is charged with trafficking of fentanyl and is being held without bail pending trial.
