State to survey Vermonters about health care quality, access

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The state will be surveying Vermonters about the quality of their health care.

Some 57,000 Vermont residents and their families who saw a provider in the last six months will be mailed a survey asking about the access and quality of their health care.

Questions will reflect back on the care provided over the last year as Vermont emerges from the pandemic.

The anonymous, confidential responses will be used by state leaders to identify gaps in Vermont’s health care system and come up with ways to address them.

This year, the state will also ask Vermonters about mental health and inequities in health care.

“We really want to preserve a lot of that specialness to Vermont of looking out for one’s neighbor and this is a more formalized way of doing it, trying to take care of each other and see how people are doing,” said Dr. John Saroyan, the executive director of Vermont Blueprint for Health.

The survey will take around 15 minutes. It’s being mailed out this week

Last year’s survey had a 17% response rate. Leaders hope to increase that number this year.

