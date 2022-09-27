State of Vermont selling surplus supplies

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Department of Buildings and General Services is getting rid of surplus office supplies in Montpelier, and you can go to the sale.

The sale opened on Monday to state agencies and departments.

On Tuesday, schools, towns and nonprofit agencies gained access.

Wednesday, the sale will open to the public, and on Thursday, all remaining items will be free.

Items available include desks, tables, chairs, racking, exercise equipment, as well as many other office supplies that have been accumulating for several years.

“Some people are working remotely, they’re shared stations. They’re rethinking how offices are built and planned out. And they left the building and the building now has a lot of stuff in it that needs to be gone through... the goal is to open up the building to the public and hope that people can find something of value and we can repurpose it,” said Sarah Grenier, the surplus services assistant manager.

The sale goes from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day at 11 Green Mountain Drive in Montpelier. Only cash or checks will be accepted.

You can always visit the State Surplus Property online store or in person at the Surplus Property in Waterbury. But the items included in the special sale are only available for this limited time at the Montpelier location.

