State of Vermont selling surplus supplies

By Kiana Burks
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Department of Buildings and General Services is getting rid of surplus office supplies in Montpelier, and you can go to the sale.

The sale opened on Monday to state agencies and departments.

On Tuesday, schools, towns and nonprofit agencies gained access.

Wednesday, the sale will open to the public, and on Thursday, all remaining items will be free.

Items available include desks, tables, chairs, racking, exercise equipment, as well as many other office supplies that have been accumulating for several years.

“Some people are working remotely, they’re shared stations. They’re rethinking how offices are built and planned out. And they left the building and the building now has a lot of stuff in it that needs to be gone through... the goal is to open up the building to the public and hope that people can find something of value and we can repurpose it,” said Sarah Grenier, the surplus services assistant manager.

The sale goes from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day at 11 Green Mountain Drive in Montpelier. Only cash or checks will be accepted.

You can always visit the State Surplus Property online store or in person at the Surplus Property in Waterbury. But the items included in the special sale are only available for this limited time at the Montpelier location.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colchester
Fatal crash in Colchester early Saturday morning
Emergency crews sending a stabbing victim to the hospital after he was found bleeding from his...
Police investigate reported stabbing in downtown Burlington
File photo
Moose struck twice on Interstate 91
A rendering of the tiny house project proposed for West Windsor.
Developers told Vt. tiny house project won’t pass Act 250 review
They set a daily attendance record at the Big E in West Springfield, Massachusetts, possibly...
Daily attendance record broken on Vermont Day at the Big E

Latest News

Randy Montie
Police look for missing UVM student
File photo
Wildlife Watch: Archery season opens Saturday. Do you have your blaze orange?
hunting
Wildlife Watch: Archery season opens Saturday. Do you have your blaze orange?
John and Katherine Snyder
Northern NY police arrest couple wanted in Ohio for murder of child