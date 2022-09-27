UVM gets $5.75M to build state-of-the-art occupational therapy labs

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The University of Vermont is getting $5.75 million in grant money to build state-of-the-art occupational therapy labs on campus.

The dean of the College of Nursing and Health Sciences, Dr. Noma Anderson, says those should be ready for students to use early next year.

It’s been five years in the making.

“We’re going to have state-of-the-art laboratories, we’ll be able to renovate classrooms. And so what we’re excited about is that we can offer the latest advances and rehabilitation education so that our students are educated at the highest standards on the profession,” Anderson said.

Those occupational therapy labs are going into the same area that used to house child care on campus. And part of the space will serve children in a new way. It will hold the interprofessional pediatric lab.

The occupational therapy program director, Victoria Priganc, says they’re excited about this space.

“There’s no lab like this at the University of Vermont currently. And when this is all renovated, the floor will be mats, there will be swings and bolsters hanging from the ceiling, there will be a ball pit. And it’s going to be a place where not only the occupational therapy students but also the speech and language pathology students and doctor of physical therapy students can all come and have interprofessional learning opportunities as it relates to pediatric clients,” Priganc said.

On the outside, there will be an occupational therapy lab, too. It will have an outdoor playground, adaptive gardening, and other activities.

