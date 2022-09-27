Wildlife Watch: Archery season opens Saturday. Do you have your blaze orange?

By Ike Bendavid
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MIDDLESEX, Vt. (WCAX) - With Vermont deer hunting season around the corner, Vermont wildlife officials are reminding hunters -- and the public -- to wear blaze orange when they are out in the woods.

Ike Bendavid hit the woods in Middlesex to speak with Vermont Fish and Wildlife’s Hunter Education Program coordinator Nicole Meier about the basics of staying safe.

Click here for more information.

