Woman seriously injured in Lowell crash

LOWELL, Vt. (WCAX) - A woman was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash on Route 100 in Lowell on Tuesday morning.

Police say Silas Roberts, 27, of Lowell, crossed the center line in his car and hit a minivan at about 9 a.m.

The passenger in the minivan, Eva Forcier, 80, of Maple Lake, Minnesota, was seriously injured in the wreck. She’s in stable condition at the hospital

The two drivers had minor injuries.

No word yet on any charges. Police are still investigating.

