BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - We’ll see one more day of unsettled weather on Wednesday before we start to get some dryer weather back for the end of the week. Skies will be mostly cloudy once again as an area of low pressure rotates to our north. Most of the day will be dry, but plan on at least a few spotty showers, with temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s. We’ll keep the clouds around through Wednesday night and into the start of Thursday. Clouds begin to clear out from west to east by Thursday afternoon. It will be a chilly day with a northwest wind and highs only in the low to mid 50s.

We get some nice weather back for the end of the week. Plan on mostly sunny skies for Friday as temperatures warm up into the low to mid 60s. The weekend is looking partly sunny and dry as high pressure remains over the region. Highs on Saturday and Sunday will remain in the low to mid 60s. Skies remain partly sunny into early next week as well with highs in the low 60s for Monday and Tuesday. Our next chance of rain will hold off until the middle of next week with the chance of showers for Wednesday and Thursday.

We continue to monitor the track of Hurricane Ian along the western coast of Florida. Damaging winds and storm surge will begin impacting the region on Wednesday. Flooding rains are expected for central Florida through Thursday.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.