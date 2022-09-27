Your MAX Advantage Forecast

Gary has the latest forecast
By Gary Sadowsky
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 7:26 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Tuesday, everyone! We continue to be in an “unsettled” weather pattern, thanks to a sprawling, slow-moving, upper-level low pressure system that is drifting west to east across the northeast. That means a mix of sun & clouds for today, but also a few widely scattered showers.

This pattern will continue through Wednesday. As the system moves off to the east, high pressure will take its place. Skies will be clearing out on Thursday after a cloudy start. It will be on the cool side on Thursday, and downright chilly on Thursday night into Friday morning when most spots will bottom out in the 30s with some areas of frost.

The chill won’t last long. We’ll bounce back up into the 60s for highs on Friday, and keep it that way right through the first weekend of October.

It looks like a nice, fall, MAX Advantage weekend ahead! -Gary

