2-year-old left in apartment with mom's dead body for 3 days, officials say

Authorities said 23-year-old Kierra Stone Gonzalez was found fatally shot in her own apartment last Wednesday. (Source: WLKY, Stone family, CNN)
By Munashe Kwangwari
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 5:09 PM EDT
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WLKY/Gray News) – A 2-year-old girl was left in a Kentucky apartment with her mother’s dead body for three days, officials said.

Adding more layers to the mystery, it appears someone was taking care of the child during that time.

Authorities said 23-year-old Kierra Stone Gonzalez was found fatally shot in her own apartment last Wednesday. Her mother, Michelle Stone, found the woman’s body.

Stone said she had a “mother’s hunch” that her daughter was not OK. When she arrived at the apartment, she found her daughter dead on the living room floor with a gunshot wound to the head. Next to her body was Stone’s 2-year-old granddaughter.

Stone said her granddaughter appears to have been taken care of, as there were no potty accidents anywhere in the house, and the child was clean and dry.

Upon police investigation, officials said Stone Gonzalez was dead for three days before her mother found her body.

Now, Stone is left with more questions than answers about who killed her daughter.

“They didn’t kill my granddaughter; she didn’t have any poop stains on her, no pee stains on her. No poop in the house, no pee stains in the house. So, we knew that somebody had been in there for three days taking care of her with the momma,” Stone said. “My question is, how could you take care of my granddaughter and not call the police when you had seen the mother was dead?”

Louisville police are investigating as Stone also continues to search for answers.

Through tears, she begged to know how someone could leave a toddler with their dead mother’s body.

“She had a good heart, and she definitely didn’t deserve what happened to her,” Stone said.

