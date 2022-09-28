Army vet patrols sidewalks outside his daughters’ schools

An Army veteran walks around the campuses of school district his daughters attend. (KING, ANTHONY TRIPLETT, SENATEDEMOCRATS.WA.GOV, CNN)
By Drew Mikkelsen
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 9:44 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LACEY, Wash. (KING) - Army veteran Anthony Triplett Jr. spends more than 20 hours a week walking around the campuses of a Washington school district.

Triplett, who was medically retired from the Army in 2018, decided he wanted to help, so he started patrolling the sidewalks around North Thurston Public Schools, the school district his daughters attend.

What he’s doing is perfectly legal. But Thurston County’s sheriff isn’t so sure, and the school district said it’s had a handful of complaints from parents.

Triplett patrols the campuses with his service dog Jude by his side and his sidearm at his hip.

“What I like about this area is you can see pretty much the entire opening,” Triplett said as he patrolled.

He served two combat tours in Afghanistan before a leg injury forced his medical retirement from the Army.

After the Uvalde school shooting in May, he felt he was called back to duty by his two daughters.

“It was my kids and other kids asking me, ‘Hey, what are they doing to keep us safe?’” Triplett said.

Triplett responded that they weren’t doing enough.

So he volunteered to talk to students off-campus and walk the sidewalks of the schools for about 20 hours a week.

He has not needed to act but said he’s ready should something happen.

“If I were to hear an explosion or gunshots, or something like that, see a crowd of students running out, say they said someone’s firing, I’m going in,” he said.

While everything Triplett does is legal, the Thurston County sheriff said he would like Triplett to leave the security to the professionals.

State Senator Patty Kuderer said she empathizes with Triplett and says what he’s doing “is a damning statement of where we are as a society.”

Kuderer also said it was “high time” for politicians to take steps to reduce threats of gun violence.

“What’s the better alternative we can do, right now, to keep our kids safe?” Triplett said.

Triplett said he knows what he’s doing makes some people uncomfortable, but he said he believes he’s making schools safer.

“We leave our kids vulnerable. It doesn’t feel right to me,” he said. “It’s not that the schools aren’t doing enough. I want the educators to be able to educate.”

Copyright 2022 KING via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Moose struck twice on Interstate 91
Emergency crews sending a stabbing victim to the hospital after he was found bleeding from his...
Police investigate reported stabbing in downtown Burlington
Randy Montie
UVM student found safe
John and Katherine Snyder
Northern NY police arrest couple wanted in Ohio for murder of child
A rendering of the tiny house project proposed for West Windsor.
Developers told Vt. tiny house project won’t pass Act 250 review

Latest News

FILE - This year’s conference hosted by President Joe Biden focuses on his goal of essentially...
White House gains partners to end US hunger within a decade
LIVE: White House Monkeypox Response Team briefing
According to the latest federal numbers, natural disasters cost the U.S. $145 billion last...
Scammers target victims in the wake of natural disasters
The monkeypox vaccine is making a different in the fight against the disease, a report suggests.
Report: Those eligible for monkeypox vaccine who don’t get shot more likely to get infected
An eruption off Tonga has created a tiny island in the Pacific.
A new island has emerged in the southwest Pacific Ocean