Cannabis Cornucopia: The bounty of Vermont’s legal weed industry is coming — slowly — to a store near you

By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s finally here. Vermonters have waited years for the state’s regulated, adult-use cannabis market, which is scheduled to “open” on Saturday, October 1.

But the opening will not be as grand as once hoped. Industry-wide delays in licensing, growing, and manufacturing mean the rollout will be slow and methodical over weeks or even months. Outdoor growers are only now preparing to harvest their crops, so retailers are expecting that consumer demand will far exceed supply.

Darren Perron spoke with Seven Days’ Sasha Goldstein, who wrote this week about what the cannabis roll-out is expected to look like.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

