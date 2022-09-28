Dead Creek Wildlife Day returns Saturday

By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 5:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Migration season is underway and Vermont bird watchers have some great options.

The Dead Creek Wildlife Day is coming up this Saturday at the Dead Creek Wildlife Management Area in Addison. The area is celebrating its 20th year with demonstrations including bird banding, fly casting, and game warden talks.

Fans of snow geese have had to shift their viewing calendar in recent years. Wildlife experts say the birds are now showing up later in the year -- in early November instead of mid-October -- and there are fewer birds than in the past.

“It’s really a reflection of just shifting migration routes. Change is there. There are different food sources available to them in New York, so they seem to be shifting a little bit westward. But that doesn’t mean we don’t get some, and they’re absolutely amazing to watch no matter the numbers,” said Amy Alfieri with Vermont Fish & Wildlife.

