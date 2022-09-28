Grant provides $4M boost for mental health services in the Upper Valley

LEBANON, N.H. (WCAX) - While the pandemic has dramatically increased the need for mental health and addiction services, officials say there are fewer qualified people to provide that much-needed care. To address those shortages, one behavioral health center in the Upper Valley is hiring more than a dozen people, thanks to a federal grant.

Mental health and addiction services in Lebanon, New Hampshire, are getting a big boost from a $4 million federal grant to tackle a crisis that officials on the front lines say is only getting worse.

“It affected me in every piece of my life,” Angela Montano said.

Montano says she used drugs and alcohol as a coping mechanism for childhood trauma. She’s now been sober for 18 years thanks, in large part, to West Central Behavioral Health, where she received care and is currently a peer support specialist.

“I had within me a story, a story I could tell and perhaps help other folks,” Montano said.

“The need for services in the areas of mental health and substance use disorder has grown 80% since the start of the pandemic,” said Dave Celone of West Central Behavioral Health.

To combat that, the community behavioral health center-- which has offices in Lebanon, Claremont and Newport-- recently received a $4 million grant from the Substance Use Mental Health Administration.

“That is going to help us add new positions based on community health need assessments that we have identified,” Celone said.

“It’s a problem for all of us, absolutely,” said Dr. Diane Roston, a psychiatrist who is part of the team that treats toddlers, adults and the elderly on a regular basis. “Unfortunately, the availability of services has gone in the opposite direction at the same time, so staffing shortages, it is very difficult to serve people who need our care.”

Montano is also part of the organization’s mobile crisis team as field operations grow across the region. She will respond to a crisis call before the police or to assist them. The goal is to get people help before a situation escalates to hospitalization or something even worse.

“I know that I would not be in this field if I did not know that things can get better,” Montano said.

How much better is something that will also be measured through the new funding.

“The evaluator is going to be doing the tracking and looking at outcomes,” Celone said.

Officials say by tracking that data, they will not only be able to prove the money is being spent wisely but also get a better understanding of what services work best.

