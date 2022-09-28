New Hampshire granted millions for forestry development

By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 9:11 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, Vt. (WCAX) -New Hampshire’s forestry sector received funding to focus on reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

U.S. Senators Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan and Congresswoman Annie Kuster said in a statement that the USDA is giving the New England Forestry Foundation $30M.

The goal is to inspire climate-smart forestry practices and sustainable harvesting.

Senator Shaheen said in a statement that expanding markets for wood products from sustainable forests can further benefit climate mitigation efforts.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Moose struck twice on Interstate 91
Emergency crews sending a stabbing victim to the hospital after he was found bleeding from his...
Police investigate reported stabbing in downtown Burlington
Randy Montie
UVM student found safe
John and Katherine Snyder
Northern NY police arrest couple wanted in Ohio for murder of child
A rendering of the tiny house project proposed for West Windsor.
Developers told Vt. tiny house project won’t pass Act 250 review

Latest News

Christopher DeGreenia and David "Cane" Lauderbach
Police looking for 2 men connected to UTV crash and thefts
Congresswoman Elise Stefanik and Matt Castelli
Campaign Countdown: NY Congressional District 21
The Senate voted Tuesday to move forward with a stop-gap bill needed to keep the federal...
Leahy, Sanders divided on stop-gap measure to avert government shutdown
New Hampshire’s forestry sector received funding to focus on reducing greenhouse gas emissions.
New Hampshire’s forestry sector received funding to focus on reducing greenhouse gas emissions.