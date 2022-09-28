New Hampshire granted millions for forestry development

CONCORD, Vt. (WCAX) -New Hampshire’s forestry sector received funding to focus on reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

U.S. Senators Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan and Congresswoman Annie Kuster said in a statement that the USDA is giving the New England Forestry Foundation $30M.

The goal is to inspire climate-smart forestry practices and sustainable harvesting.

Senator Shaheen said in a statement that expanding markets for wood products from sustainable forests can further benefit climate mitigation efforts.

