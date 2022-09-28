New Hampshire granted millions for forestry development
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 9:11 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CONCORD, Vt. (WCAX) -New Hampshire’s forestry sector received funding to focus on reducing greenhouse gas emissions.
U.S. Senators Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan and Congresswoman Annie Kuster said in a statement that the USDA is giving the New England Forestry Foundation $30M.
The goal is to inspire climate-smart forestry practices and sustainable harvesting.
Senator Shaheen said in a statement that expanding markets for wood products from sustainable forests can further benefit climate mitigation efforts.
