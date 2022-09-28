Newly formed Stowe School District to choose school board

STOWE, Vt. (WCAX) - Residents in the town of Stowe will decide on their school board Wednesday as part of the newly formed Stowe School District.

The Lamoille South Unified Union School District was formed as a result of Act 46 in 2019 when the state forced Stowe’s School District and the Elmore/Morrisville School District to merge. The districts appealed the decision to the State Board of Education twice and lost a lawsuit disputing the merger. So, Stowe voted out of the district and Elmore and Morrisville ratified the decision.

In July 2022, the State Board of Education gave Stowe permission to be its own district.

Superintendent Ryan Heraty says the creation of the new Lamoille South Supervisory Union is more of a governance change. There will be three school boards and three budgets, one for Stowe, one for the Lamoille South Unified Union School District and one unifying both.

Heraty says the towns are in a unique position because Stowe and Elmore/Morrisville each have a full high school and enough students and resources for both. He says one major reason for de-merging is the need for improvements in the schools.

“We have a pretty substantial need at Stowe Middle High School for a capital improvement. And that could be upwards of you know, $30 million, $40 million, maybe even $50 million. We do not have those similar needs at Peoples Academy. That would potentially create a situation where taxpayers that are living in a town where their students don’t attend school would be voting to approve a bond just for a school in another town, which is a pretty big obstacle if you’re going to be putting forward a bond,” said Heraty.

Heraty said the day-to-day experiences of students won’t change, for example, they will still have joint athletic teams.

He says this topic has been a big distraction and he’s excited to move forward and keep the district’s focus on teaching, learning, and recovery from the pandemic.

The vote will be Wednesday at 6 p.m. in the Stowe Elementary School gym.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.