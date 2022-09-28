Officials: Search for migrants after boat sinks off Keys

FILE - U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials say the four Cubans reached Stock Island,...
FILE - U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials say the four Cubans reached Stock Island, just east of Key West, and reported their vessel sank Wednesday because of inclement weather.(WNEM)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 7:36 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KEY WEST, Fla. (AP) — Four Cuban migrants swam to shore in the Florida Keys and three others were rescued from the ocean after their boat sank Wednesday, shortly before Hurricane Ian made landfall in southwestern Florida. But 20 more people might be missing, officials said.

The four Cubans reached Stock Island, just east of Key West, and reported their vessel sank because of inclement weather, U.S. Customs and Border Protection Chief Patrol Agent Walter N. Slosar said in a post on Twitter.

The U.S. Coast Guard initiated a search for 23 people and managed to find three survivors about two miles (three kilometers) south of the island chain, officials said.

The survivors were taken to a local hospital for symptoms of exhaustion and dehydration.

Air crews continued to search for the remaining migrants.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Randy Montie
UVM student found safe
File photo
Moose struck twice on Interstate 91
Emergency crews sending a stabbing victim to the hospital after he was found bleeding from his...
Police investigate reported stabbing in downtown Burlington
John and Katherine Snyder
Northern NY police arrest couple wanted in Ohio for murder of child
A rendering of the tiny house project proposed for West Windsor.
Developers told Vt. tiny house project won’t pass Act 250 review

Latest News

Coughing and sneezing can be heard in schools and workplaces across Vermont, but the state...
Vt. health commissioner: Not all coughs are COVID, other viruses spreading
File photo
Campaign Countdown: Inside Prop 5, Vermont’s Reproductive Liberty Amendment
Hurricane Ian impacting food, flights, supply chain.
LIVE: Ian swamps southwest Florida, trapping people in homes
This photo released by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation shows Sirhan...
RFK assassin Sirhan Sirhan asks to go home to live ‘in peace’