Parents warned about dangerous ‘rainbow fentanyl’ aimed at children

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Drug Enforcement Agency is warning parents about what’s being called rainbow fentanyl.

According to the DEA’s New England division, the drug is being seen in multiple forms including multicolored pills and powder.

The drugs are made to look like candy, an attempt by cartels to market the drug to kids.

The DEA reports rainbow fentanyl has been seen in more than 20 states, including New York and Maine.

The Vermont Department of Health says they are aware of these drugs but don’t know if they have reached the Green Mountain State yet.

“We are encouraging parents, guardians and trusted adults to become familiar with the signs of an overdose and to start having conversations with youth in their lives. We know trusted adults have a great influence over youths’ decision-making,” said Nicole Rau Mitigay of the Vermont Department of Health.

The DEA says fentanyl is coming into the U.S. primarily from two criminal drug networks.

Experts say fentanyl is 50 times more potent than heroin and 100 times more potent than morphine.

