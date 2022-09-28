Parents warned about dangerous ‘rainbow fentanyl’ aimed at children

Fentanyl pills are very deadly and can be disguised as something for kids.
Fentanyl pills are very deadly and can be disguised as something for kids.(Arizona's Family)
By Cam Smith
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 2:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Drug Enforcement Agency is warning parents about what’s being called rainbow fentanyl.

According to the DEA’s New England division, the drug is being seen in multiple forms including multicolored pills and powder.

The drugs are made to look like candy, an attempt by cartels to market the drug to kids.

The DEA reports rainbow fentanyl has been seen in more than 20 states, including New York and Maine.

The Vermont Department of Health says they are aware of these drugs but don’t know if they have reached the Green Mountain State yet.

“We are encouraging parents, guardians and trusted adults to become familiar with the signs of an overdose and to start having conversations with youth in their lives. We know trusted adults have a great influence over youths’ decision-making,” said Nicole Rau Mitigay of the Vermont Department of Health.

The DEA says fentanyl is coming into the U.S. primarily from two criminal drug networks.

Experts say fentanyl is 50 times more potent than heroin and 100 times more potent than morphine.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Moose struck twice on Interstate 91
Randy Montie
UVM student found safe
Emergency crews sending a stabbing victim to the hospital after he was found bleeding from his...
Police investigate reported stabbing in downtown Burlington
John and Katherine Snyder
Northern NY police arrest couple wanted in Ohio for murder of child
A rendering of the tiny house project proposed for West Windsor.
Developers told Vt. tiny house project won’t pass Act 250 review

Latest News

Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage
File photo
Hold fire: Re-enactors fear being targeted by NY gun law
Josephine Sad was awarded an honorary diploma from the Manchester School District.
100-year-old New Hampshire woman awarded honorary diploma
Headstones of children who at died in the late 1800s and early 1900s at the Home for Destitute...
Home for Destitute Children’s graves restored in Burlington