Police looking for two men connected to ATV crash and thefts

SHEFFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police are looking for two men, they say are connected to an ATV crash that killed a teenager last week.

Police are now saying the two ATV’s involved -- were stolen.

Last Thursday Police say -- 19-year-old Samantha Henderson crashed an ATV on Blake Pond Road in Sheffield. Henderson was pronounced dead at the scene.

She was not wearing a seatbelt or helmet at the time of the crash.

Police say their investigation has revealed -- the ATV Henderson was riding -- and a second ATV -- were stolen from Roadside Motorsports in Williston.

Police believe Christopher DeGreenia, 33 of Sheffield and David “Cane” Lauderbach, 38 are involved in the theft and the fatal accident.

They’ve already arrested 56-year-old Philip DeGreenia for providing false information to police about the crash. He was taken into custody and released with a citation.

Police say Christopher DeGreenia and Lauderbach are still wanted for questioning.

