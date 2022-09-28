Sentencing delayed for St. Albans cop charged with assaulting prisoner

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 28, 2022
ST. ALBANS, Vt. (WCAX) - The sentencing of a former St Albans Police officer charged with punching a handcuffed woman was delayed Wednesday.

Jason Lawton was supposed to be sentenced after pleading guilty this spring to simple assault in the 2019 incident. Video of the incident showed Amy Connelly, who was being held on a disorderly conduct charge -- kicking the cell door and refusing orders to stop. That’s when Lawton entered the cell, pushed her up against the cell wall, and punched her in the face.

A judge postponed the sentencing by at least a few weeks citing unspecified scheduling complications.

