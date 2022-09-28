Three Vermonters to be recognized for participation in the Tea Party

ST. ALBANS, Vt. (WCAX) - Three Vermonters are getting commemorative plaques on their graves for their role in The Boston Tea Party.

The Boston Tea Party Ships & Museum is partnered with some Vermont towns to place markers on the graves of Adam Beal Jr. who is burred in Greenwood Cemetery in St. Albans, William Cox in the West Fairlee Village Cemetery, and Samuel Hammond in the West Wardsboro Cemetery.

Historians say all three participated in the Boston Tea Party, a political protest where chests of tea were dumped into the Boston harbor over taxation without representation.

Two ceremonies will be held Wednesday. The first will be at the Greenwood Cemetery on Upper Gilman St on St. Albans, VT from 11:00 am - 11:30 am. Later on Wednesday there will be a ceremony at the West Fairlee Village Cemetery off 1060 VT-113 in West Fairlee, VT from 3:30 pm - 4:00 pm.

On Thursday the last event will be at West Wardsboro Cemetery off VT Route 100 in Wardsboro, VT from 11:00 am -11:30 am.

