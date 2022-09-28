UVM receives $350K for rural autism outreach efforts

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A University of Vermont team focused on autism research has received $350,000 in grants to support outreach efforts in the area.

The program is an initiative of the Patient-Centered Outcomes Research Institute, or PCORI. Officials say the initial goal is to ask the autism community what researchers need to know and do to welcome and empower them as equal members on research projects. This will lead to the creation of training for research teams in Vermont and beyond. The second project will ask autistic youths and adults, along with their caregivers and healthcare providers, about research gaps and priorities when it comes to supporting children and families as they transition from pediatric to adult services and supports.

Elissa Borden spoke with Liliane Savard with UVM Autism Collaborative, about the work ahead.

