Vt. booster clinics continue; vaccine info available in 16 languages

By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 10:19 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont health officials continue to offer the bivalent COVID vaccine at walk-in clinics around the state and there are now new informational videos in over a dozen languages.

The booster shot with the omicron-targeted formula is intended for people aged 12 and up who have already had two rounds of the original vaccine.

UVM Medical Center infectious disease expert Dr. Tim Lahey says that could change in the future but the reason now is based on the data. “Our best data shows that the original vaccine series works, saves lives, and some initial data suggest bivalent boosters can build on that protection by broadening antibody responses. That’s especially pertinent to our highest risk neighbors who might not make strong antibody responses,” he said.

The walk-in clinics do not require an appointment and many are also offering flu shots.

The state is also now offering informational videos about the bivalent COVID vaccine in 16 languages including French, Arabic, Vietnamese, and Somali. The service was made possible by the Vermont Language Justice Project

