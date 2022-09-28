Vt. lawmakers consider education finance reforms

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont lawmakers are once again considering education finance reforms following the passage of educational equity measures last session.

Every year on Town Meeting Day, voters weigh in on school budgets at the ballot box. That school spending is funded through the statewide Education Fund, which gathers revenue through a combination of property taxes and sales taxes, with income sensitivity provisions limiting how much low-income Vermonters pay.

“I think that most Vermonters know that we have a terribly complex education funding system,” said Rep. Scott Beck, R-St. Johnsbury.

Lawmakers last year overhauled Vermont’s school funding formula to make the slices of the pie more equitable and that reignited perennial debates about who pays into the system and how much.

“What’s the relationship between the votes that folks make in Town Meeting Day -- or at the ballot box -- and what they vote for, how much they pay, and whether that’s transparent enough for people to be making the right decisions,” Kornheiser said.

Supporters of the switch to funding schools based entirely on income taxes say it would be fairer and simpler. But skeptics say property taxes are more stable, while income taxes may fluctuate during economic downturns. And there are also questions about what the shift means for other General Fund programs including human services, economic development, and climate change initiatives that are financed through income taxes.

“If we take money out of that bucket, what is the impact on the ability of the state to maintain or increase current levels of service to survive the next economic downturn,” said Sen. Ann Cummings, D-Washington County.

The idea of education funding reform has been kicking around for years. Lawmakers say any changes to the system will have to be made carefully. “Usually, to get a big lift and a big change, you have to be sure that you are really going to improve the lives of Vermonters. We’re not going to do this if there’s going to be no impact and people aren’t going to feel it and it’s not going to make peoples’ lives better,” Rep. Beck said.

A study committee will spend the next few months crunching the numbers to see whether switching to an income tax would be feasible, and potentially come up with a bill to introduce next session.

