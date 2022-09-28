Washington Wrap: Sanders helps sink Manchin’s ‘big oil side bill’

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Senate voted Tuesday to move forward with a stop-gap bill needed to keep the federal government running past Friday, leaving out a controversial oil and gas permitting reform measure that had split Vermont’s congressional delegation.

The measure had included energy permitting reforms supported by Sen. Joe Manchin, D-West Virginia, that were opposed by Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders. Senator Patrick Leahy, the chair of the Senate Appropriations Committee, said that while disappointed with the Manchin side deal, the bill was critical and that too many programs relied on the funding to risk stopping it. Manchin later asked leaders to remove the language and allowed the bill to move forward.

Ike Bendavid spoke with WCAX Washington correspondent Jon Decker about Sanders’ action and other developments at the Capitol.

