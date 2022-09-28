BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Happy Wednesday! After another day with a few breaks of sun and scattered showers, we’ll see a clearing trend into Thursday. Expect any residual sprinkles to taper off this evening, leading to a partly to mostly cloudy night.

Notably cooler temperatures will sit overhead Thursday, with highs only in the 50s for most. Spots that were in the low 60s today will likely land in the mid 50s tomorrow, with low 50s elsewhere. Some NEK or Adirondack spots may struggle to hit 50. Cloud cover will vary by location, but there will be more sun in the afternoon than the morning. We’ll likely see clearing across southern Vermont first, with the stubborn NEK favored cloudy spots being the last to clear.

By Thursday night, we’ll have a clear sky in place. The coldest temperatures of the week will be Friday morning, when some spots could see sub-freezing temperatures. A Freeze Watch is in effect for most of northern New York and the Adirondacks, except for spots right along Lake Champlain, and portions of the NEK and northern New Hampshire. These areas could see lows in the 28 to 32 degree range Friday morning. Crop loss and frozen pipes and lawn sprinklers are possible in those areas, so plan accordingly.

Temperatures rebound into the mid 60s Friday with plenty of sun. The weekend is looking pleasant as Hurricane Ian’s remnants stay to our south. Saturday will be the warmer of the two weekend days.

Have a great evening!

-Jess Langlois

