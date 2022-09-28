BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Happy Hump Day, everyone! We have been stuck in an “unsettled” weather pattern this week, and it will continue again today. That means a cool, mostly cloudy day today with more on-and-off, scattered showers. But we’ve got it pretty good compared with the pounding that Florida is going to get today as powerful Hurricane Ian comes ashore this afternoon between Fort Myers and Sarasota as a very strong Category 4 hurricane (out of 5 on the Saffir-Simpson hurricane strength scale).

The slow-moving upper level low pressure system responsible for our cool, wet weather will finally start to drift off to the east overnight and into early Thursday. Skies will be clearing out during Thursday afternoon, but it will be cooler than normal by over 10 degrees (normal high in Burlington is now 67°). Thursday night into Friday morning will be a frosty one for a lot of areas as temperatures bottom out in the 30s just about everywhere.

After that chilly, frosty start to the day, we will recover nicely on Friday as temperature rebound back into the upper 50s to mid-60s under mostly sunny skies.

There will be lots of sunshine over the weekend. What is left of Hurricane Ian will be staying well to our south. Temperatures will be near normal on Saturday, but it will be turning a bit cooler again for Sunday and the start of next week.

Plenty of nice, fall, MAX Advantage weather ahead for us! -Gary

