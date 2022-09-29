All in the family

MANCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - When you think about the rise of Burr and Burton football, you think of former head coach Jason Thomas. You think of Jake and Griff Stalcup. But one last name has been a constant on the Bulldogs roster for nearly a decade: McCoy.

“It’s always been fun,” said Jack McCoy, the youngest member of the family and this year’s Bulldog starting quarterback. “Coming to games and growing up, I could always watch my brothers and then know that I’d be out there one day.”

Tom is the patriarch of the McCoy family. He grew up around the game and passed that love of football down to his three sons.

“I got three wonderful boys that love to compete and they love football just as much as I do,” Tom said. “So we’ve had the opportunity to make a lot of memories together on the football field.”

“At home, it’s really all about football,” Jack added. “Sunday’s football, Saturday’s football, all throughout the week is basically football. But I love it.”

Tom joined the staff at BBA when eldest son Jay was a freshman, and he’s been with the Bulldogs ever since. He eventually took over as head coach in 2019 after Thomas left for another job.

“He coached us in every sport that we played,” Jay McCoy, a member of the BBA Class of 2018 said. “I was going into my ninth grade year, so my first year of high school football, my dad asked me, ‘Hey, I got this offer to be the defensive coordinator. What do you think?’

“I worked for Coach Thomas back when he was the head coach,” Tom said. “He was a great mentor and we’re still running the same stuff that he taught us way back.”

In that time, Burr and Burton has had its greatest run of success. The Dogs earned the top seed in D2 five consecutive years, winning a pair of state titles.

“It was great because we had a set group of guys that were just built into the program, that loved the game of football, and loved competing,” Jay said.

Middle son Joe took the reins at quarterback in 2018...and ran with them.

“I mean, I had some big shoes to fill, right?” Joe said. “Jay was obviously really good player. I was coming in, trying to build my own name, make my own legacy.”

Joe was under center when the Dogs captured the championship in their final season in D2, and led the way again when BBA stunned the Vermont football scene, taking the D1 title in their first year in the division.

“You really don’t know, right?” Joe said of his senior season in 2019. “There’s a lot of question marks going up against big schools, historic schools, historic winning cultures like Middlebury, Essex, and St. Johnsbury. And just kind of bringing this all together, being bought in is definitely super important in just trying to finish on top. And we exceeded our expectations.”

Now, the youngest McCoy has stepped into that role. Jack is a junior captain and starting quarterback for the 4-0 Bulldogs.

“Their experiences out on the field helped me, just watching them play,” Jack said. “On game day, they always send me a text. It’s just great to always hear from him. It hypes me up a little bit.”

In case you’re wondering, yes, there is a reason why all three brothers have worn the number 34 in their time at BBA.

“In high school, there was this tradition,” Jay said. “Dalton Blackwell had this number 34, and he was our neighbor. We always grew up idolizing him. He was the role model that we wanted to be. 34 got passed down each year to the best defensive player on the team.”

Jay has even carried the tradition onto Hobart, where he and Joe are playing one final season together of college football with the Statesmen.

“Me and Jay are obviously super close and we had a lot of success on the football field together in high school,” Joe said. “And you think when he puts those pads down his senior year, that’s it, right? I ended up coming to Hobart and wanting to play football and Jay was here. And like I said, I’m super grateful for the opportunity.”

“It’s just great to see them play, and to have the opportunity to play together is pretty special,” Tom said of his older boys. “So I just kind of remind them to take it all in and enjoy it. Because it goes by fast.”

Jack also has dreams of playing college football, but for now he’s focused on following his brothers’ footsteps in the green and gold...by winning a state title.

“I really haven’t gotten like a fantastic opportunity to do that,” Jack said, citing the lost COVID year and his broken wrist just two games into last season. “Hopefully everybody can stay healthy this year, and we’ve got a great team. I really think we can go out, do a fantastic job, and bring home a state championship.”

“Jack needs to do what Jack does,” Tom said of that title quest. “He throws an accurate ball, he’s really nifty with his feet, and he makes good decisions. I’m just excited that we’re having some success on the football field, and hopefully we can stay healthy and keep having some more success.”

Friday night will present one Burr and Burton’s biggest challenges of the season, as the Bulldogs head to St. Johnsbury to face the Hilltoppers.

