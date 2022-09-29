As bond vote approaches, Burlington officials seek supplemental funds for high school

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - As a big bond vote approaches, the Burlington School District continues to look for supplemental funding sources for its new high school.

Burlington residents this week are receiving ballots for the November election. They include the district’s $165 million bond to replace the old high school contaminated by PCBs.

Officials have already identified millions in other funding sources but are continuing to look for more. Through the Burlington Students Foundation, community members have donated $50,000.

Mayor Miro Weinberger also met with state officials this week to help identify other funding sources so the bill does not fall solely on Burlington taxpayers.

“We know that we are asking for a lot, so we want to make sure our high school is a great high school and that we have a school -- because we currently do not have a high school after 2025 and we need one for the health and vitality for our state and our city and we know that we need to do as much as we can to bring funding to that,” said Burlington School District Superintendent Tom Flanagan.

