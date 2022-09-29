Former governor Cuomo forming PAC, hosting weekly podcast

Andrew Cuomo
Andrew Cuomo(WCAX)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 9:34 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) - Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is taking his biggest steps yet to return to the public eye, more than a year after resigning in the wake of a bevy of sexual harassment allegations.

The Democrat says he’s forming a political action committee, a gun safety organization, and plans to host a weekly podcast.

In a video released Wednesday, Cuomo said the time he has spent away from politics has given him a new perspective. He decried the inability of Congress to pass meaningful legislation and said his PAC will seek to elect people “who will fight for change and get results.”

