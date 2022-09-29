Jones calls for New York to temporarily suspend tax on heating fuels

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - With the rising costs of inflation and heating fuels, many people in New York’s North Country are concerned about heating their homes this winter.

New York Assemblyman Billy Jones announced a new bill asking the state to temporarily suspend taxes on heating fuels throughout the winter months.

Jones, D-Chateaugay Lake, is also calling for the federal Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program to expand so more people are eligible.

The Joint Council for Economic Opportunity is expecting to see double if not triple the number of families reaching out for help this winter.

“It’s really difficult to step into people’s shoes and know sometimes that their decisions are not always easy. Having to choose between groceries or fuel to feed your family is not a decision we want any of our community members to have to make,” said Lisa Goodrow of the JCEO.

If you need assistance this year heating your home, you can call 211 or visit the websites of some of the community partners that offer help, like the JCEO and the United Way of the Adirondack Region.

