New bill to decrease heating costs in The Granite State

Ahead of the winter months, Congresswoman Annie Kuster is trying to keep down heating costs.
By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 9:52 AM EDT
CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - Ahead of the winter months, Congresswoman Annie Kuster is trying to keep down heating costs.

In a statement, Rep. Kuster said the Home Heating Oil Price Reduction Act would quadruple the Northeast Home Heating Oil Reserve from 1M to 4M barrels.

The goal is to increase available supply in the region and help control price volatility.

Kuster said she’s calling on the Biden administration to release home heating oil supplies as soon as possible.

