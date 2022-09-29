North Country Honor Flight takes off Saturday

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By Kelly O'Brien
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 3:55 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - The latest North Country Honor Flight takes off this Saturday and on board will be a few very special guests.

The organization flies three to five flights a year from Plattsburgh to Washington to take veterans to see the monuments. One of the guests on this weekend’s flight will be a World War II veteran who is turning 100 soon. North Country Honor Flight director Barrie Finnegan says they plan to honor the veteran’s birthday during the event. There will also be four brothers honoring their four brothers who died in action. The family had eight men who served.

There will be a total of 30 veterans on the flight representing World War II, the Korean War, and the Vietnam War. Finnegan says it’s an event everyone should celebrate and he invited the public to join in the sendoff. “They realize just how many people are here, and when they see those big crowds, they are just overwhelmed. They can’t help it. It brings a tear to their eye knowing all these people came to show their support and their gratitude for everything they sacrificed during their war, whichever war it may be,” he said.

The veterans will arrive at the U.S. Oval in Plattsburgh around 6:20 a.m. Saturday and the event begins at 7.

Related Stories:

Sick Westport boy gets big welcome home

Afghanistan vet with cancer to take part in season-ending Honor Flight

North Country Honor Flight readies for final departures of season

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating a gunfire incident in Burlington's City Hall Park Wednesday night.
Police investigating gunfire incident in downtown Burlington
Christopher DeGreenia and David "Cane" Lauderbach
Police looking for 2 men connected to fatal UTV crash, thefts
Randy Montie
UVM student found safe
The Vermont Department of Buildings and General Services is getting rid of surplus office...
State of Vermont selling surplus supplies
Randolph Union High School in Randolph.
Randolph High School investigating gender locker room dispute

Latest News

A lawyer challenging provisions of New York’s new gun law argued that the state restricts...
Judge hears arguments challenging New York’s new gun law
File image
Vt. officials launch suicide prevention initiative
New York Assemblyman Billy Jones announced a new bill asking the state to temporarily suspend...
Jones calls for New York to temporarily suspend tax on heating fuels
2023 Vermont Teacher of the Year Robyn Newton
Vergennes educator named 2023 Vermont Teacher of the Year