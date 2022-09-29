North Country Honor Flight takes off Saturday

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - The latest North Country Honor Flight takes off this Saturday and on board will be a few very special guests.

The organization flies three to five flights a year from Plattsburgh to Washington to take veterans to see the monuments. One of the guests on this weekend’s flight will be a World War II veteran who is turning 100 soon. North Country Honor Flight director Barrie Finnegan says they plan to honor the veteran’s birthday during the event. There will also be four brothers honoring their four brothers who died in action. The family had eight men who served.

There will be a total of 30 veterans on the flight representing World War II, the Korean War, and the Vietnam War. Finnegan says it’s an event everyone should celebrate and he invited the public to join in the sendoff. “They realize just how many people are here, and when they see those big crowds, they are just overwhelmed. They can’t help it. It brings a tear to their eye knowing all these people came to show their support and their gratitude for everything they sacrificed during their war, whichever war it may be,” he said.

The veterans will arrive at the U.S. Oval in Plattsburgh around 6:20 a.m. Saturday and the event begins at 7.

