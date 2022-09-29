Police investigating gunfire incident in downtown Burlington

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police are investigating yet another gunfire incident in Burlington’s City Hall Park.

At about 8 p.m. Wednesday, Acting Burlington Police Chief Jon Murad told WCAX News that investigators do not know of anyone being hit by gunfire.

But he said they are still in the earliest stages of their investigation.

WCAX News has a crew at the scene in downtown Burlington and we will have the latest for you tonight on the Channel 3 News at 11 p.m.

The park has been the site of multiple attacks in recent months, including a murder earlier this month.

Police have investigated more than 20 gunfire incidents in the city this year. And Mayor Miro Weinberger said if the city wants to get its gun problem under control, they need to arrest some more people.

