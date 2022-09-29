Police investigating threat made towards MMU

JERICHO, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police are investigating a report of a school threat Wednesday.

Police say a threat was made on social media towards Mount Mansfield Union High School.

Police say they take all school threats seriously and worked with school officials and community resources to identify and speak to the individual involved.

It is unclear what the threat said and who made it.

