Red Cross volunteer from Starksboro, Vt. flying to aid hurricane recovery

By Melissa Cooney
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 8:34 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -More than 500 Red Cross volunteers are in Florida to help with shelters and relief efforts from Hurricane Ian, one of the strongest to ever hit the United States.

Joanne Russell is leaving the safety of her home in Starksboro to help out with the American Red Cross.

“When you’re called you can decline or accept and I thought, you know, I signed up for a reason,” said Russell.

This is Russell’s first deployment. She’ll land in Miami where she will get her walking orders. She has the sense she’ll be in Tallahassee or Orlando but isn’t positive.

“After several years of watching the disasters on TV, you started to feel a sense of helplessness. Like yeah, you can send money but I still felt helpless afterward. And I would rather be part of a solution,” said Russell.

The Red Cross said roughly 13,000 people spent Tuesday night in different Red Cross and partner evacuation shelters across.

The national hurricane center is saying that the entire state of Florida will be impacted by the storm and storm surges surpassed one foot high in some areas.

Russell and the two other Vermont volunteers will be deployed in Florida for two weeks, along with eight volunteers from New Hampshire.

