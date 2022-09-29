Retail cannabis legal in Vermont Oct. 1 but few stores set to open

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s retail cannabis market is set to open on Oct. 1, but industry officials say the state will likely see limited access and supply issues for several weeks. It’s being dubbed as a “soft opening” this weekend.

A total of four retail cannabis licenses have been issued to date. But just three stores across the entire state are preparing to open this weekend.

The fourth store, the Vermont Bud Barn in Brattleboro, just received word that its license was approved this week. The business, which has been in the CBD market for years, is now focused on buying product among other things. As of right now, the target opening date for the Brattleboro business is not until Oct. 17.

“We are getting all kinds of phone calls and people coming in, both locals and tourists. We are getting bombarded online with ‘When are you going to open?’ or ‘I’ll see you Saturday,’ that type of thing which is great, but we have to temper it and say, ‘Hold on, we are doing the best we can. We will be open as soon as we can,’” said Scott Sparks of the Vermont Bud Barn.

Part of the reason for the delay is that the business needs to get background checks on all employees and train them under state guidelines. Each retail establishment also has to pay a $10,000 license fee before the formal license is issued.

