Suspect caught on camera in Church Street assault and robbery

By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 9:00 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A man was in the hospital after being beaten in the parking lot of a Burlington business.

Police say it happened yesterday evening on Church Street when Officers found a man on the ground, bleeding heavily from the face.

Officers got surveillance footage that captured a person of interest running to a silver sedan with out-of-state plates in the parking lot with what appears to be the victim’s backpack.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he required immediate surgery but he is now in stable condition according to police.

Police said the victim had several items stolen from him during the assault, the incident is still under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher DeGreenia and David "Cane" Lauderbach
Police looking for 2 men connected to fatal UTV crash, thefts
Police are investigating a gunfire incident in Burlington's City Hall Park Wednesday night.
Police investigating gunfire incident in downtown Burlington
Randy Montie
UVM student found safe
The Vermont Department of Buildings and General Services is getting rid of surplus office...
State of Vermont selling surplus supplies
John and Katherine Snyder
Northern NY police arrest couple wanted in Ohio for murder of child

Latest News

A man was in the hospital after being beaten in the parking lot of a Burlington business.
Suspect caught on camera in Church Street assault and robbery
Red Cross volunteer Joanne Russell caught a flight out of Burlington Wednesday.
Vt. Red Cross volunteers to provide hurricane assistance
More than 500 Red Cross volunteers are in Florida to help with shelters and relief efforts from...
Red Cross volunteer from Starksboro, Vt. flying to aid hurricane recovery
Vermont State Police are investigating a report of a school threat Wednesday.
Vermont police investigating reported school threat