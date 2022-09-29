Suspect caught on camera in Church Street assault and robbery

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A man was in the hospital after being beaten in the parking lot of a Burlington business.

Police say it happened yesterday evening on Church Street when Officers found a man on the ground, bleeding heavily from the face.

Officers got surveillance footage that captured a person of interest running to a silver sedan with out-of-state plates in the parking lot with what appears to be the victim’s backpack.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he required immediate surgery but he is now in stable condition according to police.

Police said the victim had several items stolen from him during the assault, the incident is still under investigation.

