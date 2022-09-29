Vt. officials launch suicide prevention initiative

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Suicides in Vermont have been on the rise and the state is launching a new effort to address the issue.

Facing Suicide includes a website with resources on education, support, and advocacy. It’s for people who are struggling and anyone who wants to help them.

“It’s really a campaign about understanding what are the risk factors, what do you do if you’re feeling like this yourself, what do you do if you’re worried about somebody you love? And also, what do the people say who have experienced this themselves about, what worked for them and how they want to be helped,” said Vermont Mental Health Deputy Commissioner Alison Krompf.

The website also includes information on how to safely store firearms, the leading cause of suicides.

Related Stories:

New mental health resources available to Vermonters

Preventing suicide in NH’s younger population

Can Vt. solve ER waits for kids seeking mental health care?

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.