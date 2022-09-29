BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - As high pressure builds into the region for the end of the work week, clear skies will mean cold conditions for Friday morning. Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings have been issued for much of the region through early Friday. Temperatures will start the day in the upper 20s and 30s under clear skies. After a cold start, temperatures will bounce back with plenty of sunshine through the afternoon. Highs will reach the low to mid 60s.

Clouds will be on the increase from south to north on Friday night and into Saturday, which will keep Saturday morning lows from getting quite as cold. Look for a mix of sun and clouds across the region on Saturday, with just the chance of a few showers over Bennington and Windham counites. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s. We’ll see a bit more sunshine on Sunday with partly sunny skies. Temperatures will be cooler, with afternoon highs in the upper 50s.

Dry weather will continue through the first part of the new week. Skies will remain partly sunny for Monday and Tuesday. Highs will be in the low to mid 60s. Our next chance of rain will hold off until Thursday. Temperatures will remain just a few degrees below normal with highs in the low to mid 60s.

