BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Thursday, everyone! We will finally get out of that unsettled weather pattern that we have been in all week long. The slow-moving, upper-level low pressure system that has been hitting us with all of those on-and-off showers is finally moving off to the east, being replaced by high pressure. That high will clear out the skies today after some morning cloudiness, so the sun will finally return.

But with that high pressure right overhead tonight, skies will be clear, winds will calm down, and it will be a cold night into Friday morning with widespread frost away from the Champlain Valley. There will even be a hard freeze for the Adirondacks, the Northeast Kingdom, and northern NH.

Temperatures will rebound back into the low-mid 60s for most of us on Friday which will feature mostly sunny skies. That will be the start of a nice stretch of fall weather which will last right into the middle of next week.

The remnants of Hurricane Ian will be moving in our direction as we get into the weekend, but those remnants will be bouncing off of that high pressure system and taking a hard turn out to sea, so we will not get any wet weather out of it. There will be some extra clouds on Saturday, though.

Sunday will be partly sunny, but Sunday night/Monday morning will be another cold & frosty one.

Take MAX Advantage of all the sunny weather over the next few days! -Gary

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.