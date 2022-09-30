3 arrested in Burlington assault on UVM student

By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say they’ve arrested three men for assaulting a UVM lacrosse player in Burlington.

It happened on King Street Sept. 17.

The men are accused of wearing masks, holding the student at gunpoint, forcing him to undress and then robbing him.

Michael Chea, 24, of Winooski; Zafer Suliman, 22, of Williston; and Latavious Elam, 23, of Williston, are all charged with assault and robbery.

Police Elam was the one holding the gun. He’s being held without bail.

Investigators say Elam and Suliman are active duty Air Force members.

