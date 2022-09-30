34th annual Vermont Sheep and Wool Festival this weekend

File Photo
File Photo
By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 8:00 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUNBRIDGE, Vt. (WCAX) - This weekend is the 34th Annual Vermont Sheep & Wool Festival at the Tunbridge Fairgrounds from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and until 4 p.m on Sunday.

There, you’ll find a sheep shearing and herding dog demo, products for sale, and fiber arts classes.

There’s also an animal barn, music, and food.

Tickets are $8 for adults, $5 for kids under 12, and toddlers get in free.

This year’s festival is dedicated to Kat Smith, a long-time vendor and event organizer, who died last year.

For more information on the festival and events, visit the Vermont Sheep and Wool Festival website.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vermont State Police are investigating a report of a school threat Wednesday.
Vermont police investigating reported school threat
Police are investigating a gunfire incident in Burlington's City Hall Park Wednesday night.
Police investigating gunfire incident in downtown Burlington
Surveillance image
Suspect caught on camera in Burlington assault and robbery
Randolph Union High School in Randolph.
Randolph High School investigating gender locker room dispute
2023 Vermont Teacher of the Year Robyn Newton
Vergennes educator named 2023 Vermont Teacher of the Year

Latest News

File Photo
Cannabis Control Board clarifies purchasing requirements
The Red Cross is setting up evacuation shelters offering a place to stay and snacks for those...
Red Cross sends more volunteers to Florida
File Photo
N.H. lawmaker sponsors veteran care bill
File Photo
Senator Leahy sponsors bill to help wrongfully convicted