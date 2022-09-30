34th annual Vermont Sheep and Wool Festival this weekend

TUNBRIDGE, Vt. (WCAX) - This weekend is the 34th Annual Vermont Sheep & Wool Festival at the Tunbridge Fairgrounds from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and until 4 p.m on Sunday.

There, you’ll find a sheep shearing and herding dog demo, products for sale, and fiber arts classes.

There’s also an animal barn, music, and food.

Tickets are $8 for adults, $5 for kids under 12, and toddlers get in free.

This year’s festival is dedicated to Kat Smith, a long-time vendor and event organizer, who died last year.

For more information on the festival and events, visit the Vermont Sheep and Wool Festival website.

