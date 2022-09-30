Book picks that some consider too controversial for library shelves

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This month’s reading recommendations have a theme: they’re all banned.

Barbara Shatara from the Fletcher Free Library in Burlington shares book picks that some consider too controversial to have on the shelves.

Watch the video to see her conversation with our Cat Viglienzoni.

Related Stories:

Book ban efforts surging in 2022, library association says

New reading recommendations and details on Green Mountain Book Festival

Looking for summer reading suggestions? Top picks from librarians

Fletcher Free Library shares May book picks

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.