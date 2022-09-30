Book picks that some consider too controversial for library shelves

By Cat Viglienzoni
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 4:53 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This month’s reading recommendations have a theme: they’re all banned.

Barbara Shatara from the Fletcher Free Library in Burlington shares book picks that some consider too controversial to have on the shelves.

Watch the video to see her conversation with our Cat Viglienzoni.

