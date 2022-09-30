Book picks that some consider too controversial for library shelves
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 4:53 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This month’s reading recommendations have a theme: they’re all banned.
Barbara Shatara from the Fletcher Free Library in Burlington shares book picks that some consider too controversial to have on the shelves.
Watch the video to see her conversation with our Cat Viglienzoni.
Related Stories:
Book ban efforts surging in 2022, library association says
New reading recommendations and details on Green Mountain Book Festival
Looking for summer reading suggestions? Top picks from librarians
Fletcher Free Library shares May book picks
Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.